Body of dad who went missing in water trying to rescue daughter found on Jamaica Beach

Galveston Beach Patrol confirmed the body of 25-year-old father was found on Jamaica Beach Sunday afternoon after he tried to rescue his 3-year-old daughter who was in distress.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of a young father who went missing near San Luis Pass last weekend has been found, authorities said.

Galveston Beach Patrol confirmed the body of missing 25-year-old Kelvin Stanely Riaheta was found on Jamaica Beach Sunday afternoon.

Riaheta went missing Sunday, Aug. 21 when investigators believe he jumped in to try and rescue his 3-year-old daughter, who was having trouble in the water.

Responders were able to locate and rescue the child, who was on a float that had been blown by strong winds.

Officials said family members realized the child's father was missing when they returned to where they were grouped up on the beach.

The Coast Guard had suspended the search on Aug. 22 after searching approximately 68 square miles for over 20 combined hours.

"This is an absolutely heartbreaking situation, and our thoughts are with this man's loved ones during this painful time," said Cmdr. Michael Cortese, search and rescue mission coordinator, Sector Houston-Galveston.