An 87-year-old man who has been missing for days was found dead, according to Madison County deputies.On Friday, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said they responded to reports of a body found around 2 p.m. on a cattle guard at the entrance of a private property.When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned the body was that of Joseph Louis Kagle Jr., who was reported missing out of Kingwood on July 9.Madison County deputies say an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of Kagle's death, but they do not suspect foul play.