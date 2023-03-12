Investigators believe a man may have been living with a corpse for months before taking his own life as deputies entered his home Saturday evening.

Man may have been living with corpse for months in northwest Harris County home, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators believe a man may have been living with a corpse for months before taking his own life as deputies entered his home Saturday evening.

The gruesome discovery began when deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a welfare check at about 6:30 p.m. near Kilwinning and Lerwick in northwest Harris County.

A neighbor told deputies that one of the men who lived at the home hadn't been seen in months.

"While deputies were viewing the home, they did notice that there were a lot of flies and a bad odor coming from one end of the house. At that point, they decided to make entry into the home to check on the well-being of that person," Deputy Thomas Gilliland said.

Gilliland said when deputies entered the house, they heard a gunshot and found a 63-year-old man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

They also found a 64-year-old man in another room, who they said had been dead for several months, and his body was "severely decomposing."

Right now, the relationship between those two men is unclear. But HCSO said it appears they were living together in that house.

Harris County Forensic Science will work on determining the cause of death of the 64-year-old. The identification of both men has not been released.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.