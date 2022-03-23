body found

Deputies investigating body of man found at north Harris County landfill

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A body was found at a landfill in north Harris County early Wednesday morning, deputies said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the body, believed to be that of a white man in his late 50s, was found at a waste disposal facility located at 18784 E. Hardy Road near Richey.



Workers were using heavy equipment to move trash in the sorting warehouse on property when they discovered the body, Gonzalez said.

It was unclear how long the body had been in the sorting warehouse, or if it had been in the landfill initially.

Gonzalez said investigators were heading to the scene.

The Tall Pines Landfill, also known as the Hardy Landfill, is operated by the Waste Corporation of Texas.

