Man's body found dumped in Chambers Co. lake

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Chambers County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a body found floating in Dutton Lake earlier this week.Investigators found the body in the water around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.While the cause of death was not yet determined, deputies said they believe the body was dumped.The victim was described to be a white male, anywhere from 40 to 60 years old. He was approximately 6 feet tall and weighed 150 pounds.The man was wearing a grey University of St. Thomas T-shirt when he was found. A tattoo that reads "Rashawn" was also found on the man's left shoulder blade.Anyone with information regarding the man's identity or death is urged to contact Detective Kalyn Perry at the Chambers County Sheriff's Office at 409-267-2500, or Chambers County Crime Stoppers at 844-860-8477.