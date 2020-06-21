Body found floating in NW Houston bayou

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man's body was recovered Sunday morning after it was found floating face down in White Oak Bayou in a northwest Houston neighborhood.

The discovery happened in the 7400 block of Shady Grove Lane near the White Oak Bayou Greenway Trail around 8 a.m.



HPD reported a couple of bicyclists found the body while riding along the bayou.

The medical examiner arrived to the scene to investigate, but no other details were released.

Homicide investigators were working Sunday to find out what led to the man's death.
