Murder suspect arrested after 911 hang-up leads to homicide investigation in Bay City, police say

BAY CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of murder was arrested Tuesday after a 911 hang-up call led police on a death investigation in Bay City last weekend.

Bay City police said on Saturday, April 1, shortly before 4:30 p.m., they responded to the 3200 block of JP Davis Avenue about a 911 hang-up.

Dispatchers said they tried to call back and said they were able to contact someone, who said there was a disturbance at that location before hanging up again.

When they arrived, officers found what appeared to be blood in the area but were unable to locate the victim or anyone else there.

Authorities were then told that someone had been killed and a suspect may have driven off in a black Mitsubishi.

The Matagorda County Sheriff's Office was notified of the alleged murder, and on the next day, they received a call about a person found dead in the FM 2611 and County Road 275 area.

Deputies were able to locate the victim, who was identified as Lakienta Smith of Bay City.

Investigators determined that Smith's death was linked to the JP Davis Avenue scene where the hang-up call was made.

Then on Tuesday, a Dallas-Fort Worth area task force arrested 45-year-old Robby L. Williams of Bay City.

Williams was identified as the suspect in the death of Smith and was taken to a Dallas-Fort Worth area jail on a murder warrant until he could be transported to Matagorda County.

The case is still under investigation with the assistance of the Texas Rangers. Anyone with information can call 979-245-8500 and ask to speak with Detective Kim Kunz.