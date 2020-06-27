Body found burned near dumpster on Houston's north side

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A body was found near a burning dumpster Saturday morning on the north side of Houston.

The call came in around 6 a.m. for a trash fire in the 4800 block of Moore Street near Cavalcade.

Firefighters found the body of a man when they arrived. The body appeared to have been burned. Arson and homicide investigators were looking into what led to the man's death.

The man's identity wasn't immediately known.
