Body found burned near dumpster on Houston's north side

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A body was found near a burning dumpster Saturday morning on the north side of Houston.The call came in around 6 a.m. for a trash fire in the 4800 block of Moore Street near Cavalcade.Firefighters found the body of a man when they arrived. The body appeared to have been burned. Arson and homicide investigators were looking into what led to the man's death.The man's identity wasn't immediately known.