HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A body was found near a burning dumpster Saturday morning on the north side of Houston.
The call came in around 6 a.m. for a trash fire in the 4800 block of Moore Street near Cavalcade.
Firefighters found the body of a man when they arrived. The body appeared to have been burned. Arson and homicide investigators were looking into what led to the man's death.
The man's identity wasn't immediately known.
Body found burned near dumpster on Houston's north side
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More