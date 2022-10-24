Massive fire breaks out on large boat at Bolivar peninsula, authorities say

The fire grew so big that firefighters had even more problems putting it out after they ran out of water.

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas (KTRK) -- A massive fire on the Bolivar peninsula sent flames shooting into the sky late Saturday night, according to authorities.

Multiple units were called after a fire broke out on a large boat that was dry docked off 16th Street, officials said.

The fire grew so big that firefighters had even more problems putting it out after they ran out of water.

Fire officials said they got reinforcements from Santa Fe Fire with at least two more water tankers.

According to firefighters, they also had to work to keep a nearby propane tank safe from the flames.

ABC13 is working to find out if anyone was hurt, and how much damage there was.