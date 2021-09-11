Man charged in deadly boat crash in Lake Conroe, documents say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged in a deadly boat crash that happened back in July on Lake Conroe, according to court documents.After much investigation, officials identified Robert Brad Rice as the driver behind the boat that crashed at the Walden Golf Course with three other people on board.Court documents say witnesses saw the boat speeding at around 47 miles per hour before crashing.Officials identified Earl Schneider Jr., 56, of Buda, as the victim who died in the crash. The other three occupants, including Rice, were critically injured, according to first responders.The watercraft with twin 250 horsepower engines slammed into a bulkhead and landed on the golf course, authorities said.One of the victims was able to call 911 using their Apple Watch, according to authorities.Investigators found a trash bag with 25 empty beer cans and an almost empty bottle of whiskey, according to court documents.Rice had blood drawn while at the hospital, which showed his alcohol level was at a .087.He has been charged and arrested for one count of intoxication manslaughter, one count of manslaughter, two counts of intoxication assault and two counts of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.The other victims in the crash were later identified as Stephen Schneider and Jason Stewart, court documents read.