manslaughter

Man charged in deadly boat crash in Lake Conroe, documents say

EMBED <>More Videos

Victim in fatal boat crash used Apple Watch to call for help

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged in a deadly boat crash that happened back in July on Lake Conroe, according to court documents.

The video above is from a previous story.

After much investigation, officials identified Robert Brad Rice as the driver behind the boat that crashed at the Walden Golf Course with three other people on board.

Court documents say witnesses saw the boat speeding at around 47 miles per hour before crashing.

Officials identified Earl Schneider Jr., 56, of Buda, as the victim who died in the crash. The other three occupants, including Rice, were critically injured, according to first responders.

SEE RELATED STORY: 1 killed, 3 hurt in Lake Conroe boat crash

The watercraft with twin 250 horsepower engines slammed into a bulkhead and landed on the golf course, authorities said.

One of the victims was able to call 911 using their Apple Watch, according to authorities.

Investigators found a trash bag with 25 empty beer cans and an almost empty bottle of whiskey, according to court documents.

Rice had blood drawn while at the hospital, which showed his alcohol level was at a .087.

He has been charged and arrested for one count of intoxication manslaughter, one count of manslaughter, two counts of intoxication assault and two counts of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

The other victims in the crash were later identified as Stephen Schneider and Jason Stewart, court documents read.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countyassaultmanslaughteralcoholboat accidentcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MANSLAUGHTER
Judge sets $30K bond for driver accused in deadly DWI crash
20-year-old DWI suspect charged after fatal crash with woman on I-45
Husband faces charges after woman killed in crash
Teen to serve 12 years for Bellaire HS shooting that killed friend
TOP STORIES
"94L" to bring soaking rains to Southeast Texas
Capital murder suspect walks free after posting bond, records show
Thieves stole trailer full of clothes from nonprofit, director says
Dog who fell 20-feet off overpass suffered broken bones, rescuers say
Peeping Tom suspect shot to death outside north Houston home
Houston police investigating body found in SW Houston
Driver crashes into NW Houston Halloween store
Show More
Sct'd storms Sunday as tropical moisture streams in
La Porte woman reported missing for more than a week, police say
4 hurt in crash involving Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputy constable cruiser
2 dead, 1 hurt in NE Houston murder-suicide
Driver killed in crash with parked car on north Houston street
More TOP STORIES News