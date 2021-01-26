Bluebonnets spotted blooming early in Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5232351" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New social media challenge has officers posing in bluebonnets

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It may be January, but Tuesday morning, ABC13 spotted some bluebonnets blooming along White Oak Bayou near 34th Street in the Heights.We're not talking about a massive field, but there were several dozen.Bluebonnets mostly bloom in March and April.The warmer weather is part of the reason why we are seeing them sooner.Next week, there could be even more early blooms when temperatures hit the 60s and 70s again.Several varieties of Bluebonnets are the state flower of Texas.Each stem is topped with clusters of 50 fragrant, blue, pea-like flowers. The tip of the cluster is usually white. We saw early blooms in February 2020.