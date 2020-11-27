No lines at stores as Black Friday shopping tradition impacted by COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the Black Friday shopping tradition, as the massive crowds that are typically seen wrapping around stores in the morning are simply not happening.Several stores' doors opened at 5 a.m,. and while a few people were spotted social distancing as they waited outside the Academy on Richmond, one customer said several people left when they found out there were no PS5 game consoles.The Academy near Kirby and US-59 was nearly empty.Employees arrived at midnight to set up products and the Black Friday deals.Whether some people want to stay in to get rest or not risk catching COVID-19, whatever the reason may be to the slow start this year, massive crowds are surely not missed by the few customers that are out."I'm happy the line isn't as big," one shopper said. "That means I can get more stuff. I came out here to get a few TVs, and hopefully I can get a PS5."Another shopper said he was out looking for gifts to surprise his grandchildren with for the holidays. He got in line at 3:30 a.m.One Uber driver said he typically likes participating in Cyber Monday but when he was out driving and saw there was no line outside, he decided to stop and shop in person.