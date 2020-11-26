Here is a list of Black Friday store hours in the Houston area

Stores

Academy Sports and Outdoors: 5 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops: 5 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Best Buy: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Cabela's: 5 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Costco: 9 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Dick's: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Dillard's: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Game Stop: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

J.C. Penney: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Kohl's: Opens at 5 a.m.

Macy's: 5 a.m. - 11:59 p.m.

Target: 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Ulta Beauty: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walmart: 5 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Outlets and Malls

Tanger Outlets: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

The Galleria: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Deerbrook Mall: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Baybrook Mall: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Willowbrook Mall: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

The Woodlands Mall: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

First Colony Mall: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Houston Premium Outlets: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heading out to get the best Black Friday deals? Make sure you know what stores' special hours are!If you wish to safely take advantage of the Black Friday holiday, we've compiled a list of mall and store special hours.Be sure to take a mask or face covering with you. The stores and malls listed will require shoppers to wear a mask for entry.