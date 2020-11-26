black friday

Here is a list of Black Friday store hours in the Houston area

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heading out to get the best Black Friday deals? Make sure you know what stores' special hours are!

If you wish to safely take advantage of the Black Friday holiday, we've compiled a list of mall and store special hours.


Stores


  • Academy Sports and Outdoors: 5 a.m. - 11 p.m.
  • Bass Pro Shops: 5 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Best Buy: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Cabela's: 5 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Costco: 9 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
  • Dick's: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Dillard's: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Game Stop: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • J.C. Penney: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Kohl's: Opens at 5 a.m.
  • Macy's: 5 a.m. - 11:59 p.m.
  • Target: 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.
  • Ulta Beauty: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Walmart: 5 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Outlets and Malls


  • Tanger Outlets: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • The Galleria: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Deerbrook Mall: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Baybrook Mall: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Willowbrook Mall: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • The Woodlands Mall: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • First Colony Mall: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Houston Premium Outlets: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.



Be sure to take a mask or face covering with you. The stores and malls listed will require shoppers to wear a mask for entry.

