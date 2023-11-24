ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows a spike in robberies in shopping areas like Galleria, Memorial City, and Deerbrook malls from December to January.

HPD expected to be around shopping areas this Black Friday due to robbery spike during holidays

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While Black Friday may not be the frenzy it was in years past, it is still a big shopping day.

According to the National Retail Federation, 19% of all shopping is done between Black Friday and Christmas, and they predict more people will be showing up in person instead of scrolling online.

With more people expected to be out, there is a more significant focus on safety.

Nationwide, in 2022, retailers report $112 billion in lost goods - a huge 19% increase from the year before.

The ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows the number of monthly robberies near Houston-area shopping centers.

Areas around the Galleria Mall, Memorial City Mall, Deerbrook Mall, and Baybrook Mall saw spikes during December and January.

However, data shows that the overall number of robberies near malls has declined over the past four years.

Houston police say they will have marked and unmarked police officers around shopping areas to ensure people stay safe due to the robbery spike this time of year.

