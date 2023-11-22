Houston police provide tips on how to protect yourself from thieves targeting holiday shoppers

Houston police say there are tips people can use to avoid falling victim to robbers targeting the holiday shopping season.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Each holiday shopping season, it's not just the return of deals people see, but there's also an increase in crimes around shopping centers, according to police.

The unofficial start to the holiday shopping season is days away.

"You do have to love the cheaper prices," shopper Andrew Clair said. "The deals. You've got to love those types of things."

"I love the colors and the glitter," shopper Kristin Hughes said. However, officers said one thing that comes with the deals is increased crime.

The Houston Police Department said robberies tend to spike in December and January near shopping areas.

"There will be increased patrols in and around the shopping areas," HPD Chief Troy Finner said. "Unmarked and marked undercover officers."

Using the ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker, we looked at robbery numbers near four shopping areas. At the Galleria Mall area, in December and January, robbery numbers increased each year over the past four years.

Data shows Houston saw the same thing in the areas around Memorial City, Deerbrook, and Baybrook malls. ABC13 noticed something else, too. The number of robberies overall is on the decline near these areas.

"It's a lot of great police work out there, but it's a lot of citizens doing the right things too," Finner explained. "Hopefully, we can continue to do that."

This is advice shoppers said they take as seriously as finding deals.

"I find my traveling bad has a zipper, and I put my credit cards in my pocket," Hughes said.

"Don't wear high-end things," Clair said. "Walk around in jogging suits. I would say back into parking spots. I was just talking with my coworker, so if you have to get out fast."

Officers warn shoppers to pay attention, don't be afraid to ask for help, and save expensive purchases for the end can go a long way to staying safe this holiday shopping season.

