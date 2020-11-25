Shopping

Shopping for a new car on Black Friday? Expect some major deals

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Black Friday is typically a big day for car shopping, and in spite of the pandemic, this year is no different.

According to cars.com, 35% of customers planning to purchase a car in the next six months say they will shop between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

New car searches are also heating up. On the website, 22% of searches in October were for new cars. Researchers say the number is up 19% from August, thanks to increased inventory and rising used car prices.

Consumer reports said some 2021 models already have huge discounts. At least 18% of people say they are buying a car for the first time because of concerns about using public transportation and ridesharing service during the pandemic.

If you are worried about visiting a showroom, many dealerships are offering virtual visits and even contactless home delivery.

Also, you may have the option to take care of financing online instead of in-person.

