Save big on traveling with Black Friday plane ticket deals

By spring or summer of next year, it is predicted the COVID-19 vaccines will be in wide supply, and that may be what it takes to get back to traveling.
You might not think of Black Friday and Cyber Monday as big days to shop for airline tickets, but you may find there is no better time to score a cheap trip than this weekend.
ABC13 anchor Tom Koch once found a round trip ticket to Australia for $200 on Black Friday.
Right now, travel deals are plentiful.
ABC13's Jeff Ehling found tickets to France for $200 and super cheap domestic fares before Black Friday sales even started.
However, Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are expected to be even more eye-popping.
The strategy to scoring these fares is to be ready to buy the moment you see what you want, because there are limited number of tickets sold on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
"Flights are up to 65% off right now for next summer. Go ahead and book that right now, because there are a couple of things at play here," Jesse Neugarten of Dollar Flight Club said. "One is all major airlines are making it free to change the flight, move it later, earlier, get the money back as a credit. So, it is essentially risk-free booking right now."
You don't have to search for the deals. Let them come to you by signing up for alerts from different deal finding websites including Dollar Flight Club and Scott's Cheap Flights.
