black friday

Save big on traveling with Black Friday plane ticket deals

By
Getting on an airplane right now may not be your top priority, but the travel forecast for next year is looking pretty good. If you plan on traveling next year, why not buy those tickets now when they go on sale?

By spring or summer of next year, it is predicted the COVID-19 vaccines will be in wide supply, and that may be what it takes to get back to traveling.

You might not think of Black Friday and Cyber Monday as big days to shop for airline tickets, but you may find there is no better time to score a cheap trip than this weekend.

ABC13 anchor Tom Koch once found a round trip ticket to Australia for $200 on Black Friday.

Right now, travel deals are plentiful.



ABC13's Jeff Ehling found tickets to France for $200 and super cheap domestic fares before Black Friday sales even started.

However, Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are expected to be even more eye-popping.

The strategy to scoring these fares is to be ready to buy the moment you see what you want, because there are limited number of tickets sold on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

RELATED: TSA screens 1 million for the first time since March despite COVID surge
EMBED More News Videos

"Good Morning America's" preview of 2020 Thanksgiving travel



"Flights are up to 65% off right now for next summer. Go ahead and book that right now, because there are a couple of things at play here," Jesse Neugarten of Dollar Flight Club said. "One is all major airlines are making it free to change the flight, move it later, earlier, get the money back as a credit. So, it is essentially risk-free booking right now."

You don't have to search for the deals. Let them come to you by signing up for alerts from different deal finding websites including Dollar Flight Club and Scott's Cheap Flights.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO: 2 million people passed through US airports this weekend despite COVID-19 warnings
EMBED More News Videos

The CDC advises Americans against Thanksgiving travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelticketsair traveltravelcoronaviruscyber mondayu.s. & worldblack fridayairplanecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLACK FRIDAY
Kendra Scott and Favor deliver holiday gifts across Texas
HCSO plants fake holiday packages to catch porch pirates
Black Friday 2020 deals shopping guide
Stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving this year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HPD looking for suspects who killed 14-year-old boy
At least 7 vehicles involved in wreck, partially blocking I-45
Wet streets for the morning commute as cool front blows in
Ignoring homeless could lead to 'another body in the morgue'
Struggling family of 9 in South Houston gets Christmas miracle
US jobless claims rise to 778,000 as pandemic worsens
ABC13 answers your questions about COVID-19 vaccines
Show More
Mom of 4 back home for holiday after 5-month virus battle
Meghan Markle reveals 'unbearable grief' of suffering miscarriage
Texas' plan on COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Fight between 2 men ends in fatal shooting, deputies say
Here's a recap of the news for Wednesday, Nov. 25
More TOP STORIES News