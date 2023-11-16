Man called 'jealous' by victim's family charged with murdering mother of 4 in Missouri City

Three days have gone by since a woman was killed in front of her three children. The father of two of those kids is on the run for her death.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 40-year-old man is now in custody following the death of a woman who was shot and killed in front of three of her children in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The suspect, Christopher Levels, is accused of shooting his common-law wife, Jameka Williams, last Friday in the 8500 block of Bird Run Drive in Missouri City.

According to police, Levels and the victim reportedly got into an argument just before he pulled out a gun, shot her, and fled the area in a white Nissan Altima.

Williams' family spoke to ABC13 and said Levels reportedly became "jealous" as the victim got ready to go out with friends for the evening.

"When he saw her flat ironing her hair, getting ready to hang with friends, he said, 'You're not going anywhere. Today is the day,' and that's when he got the gun and pulled it out on her," the victim's sister, Jaterra Williams, said.

According to Jaterra, the man shot her sister in front of three of her children, ages 14, 12, and 17 years old. She said her niece called her and told her what happened.

"She stated, 'My daddy just killed my momma,'"Jaterra Williams said.

The victim had four children, two with the suspect, family members confirmed.

A murder charge was filed by the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office against Levels, according to police.

