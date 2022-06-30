FBI searching for 'Big Shades Bandit' accused of robbing SE Houston bank

bank robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Law enforcement officers are asking for the public's help in finding a bank robbery suspect dubbed the "Big Shades Bandit."

According to the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, the man walked into a First Convenience Bank located within a Fiesta at 5600 Mykawa Rd. in southeast Houston just after 10 a.m. on June 29.

The suspect went to an open teller station and handed the teller a note that demanded cash, officials said. He reportedly threatened her with a handgun.

After the teller complied, officials with the FBI said the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and was seen running to a nearby wooded area.



Witnesses described the suspect as a Black man in his early 20s, about 5'7" tall, with a medium build.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing large, black sunglasses, a blue surgical mask, a gray zip-up hoodie with the hood up, a black do-rag, black Nike pants with red and blue stripes down the sides, and white sneakers and gloves.

FBI officials released surveillance photos of the "Big Shades Bandit" in his disguise, in hopes that someone will recognize him.

