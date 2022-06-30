FBI searching for 'Big Shades Bandit' accused of robbing SE Houston bank

"BIG SHADES BANDIT" WANTED BY FBI FOR ARMED BANK HIT



He is described as a black man, early 20s, approx. 5’7” tall, w/a medium build & wore large, black sunglasses, a gray hoodie, and white sneakers.

Please call 713-222-TIPS if you recognize him. #Hounewshttps://t.co/GZM2huJ4WL