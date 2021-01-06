Bicyclist reportedly hit and killed by moving train in Montgomery County

MCTXSheriff is investigating a fatality accident train versus a pedestrian at 23806 Loop 494, Porter. https://t.co/fuPlbA0FO0 pic.twitter.com/APempYJE23 — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) January 6, 2021

@HCSOTexas District units responded to Old Humble Rd and Aldine Bender. It was reported that a moving train may have struck a cyclist at some point. The train came to a stop and a search of the tracks is underway. The crossing at Old Humble Rd is pic.twitter.com/xbn581u8XS — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 6, 2021

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a train hit and killed a bicyclist Wednesday morning.Shortly before 8:30 a.m., MCSO said it is investigating at 23806 Loop 494 in Porter.The Harris County Sheriff's Office was also responding to the train accident. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said units responded to Old Humble Road and Aldine Bender after it was reported the moving train hit a cyclist at some point.The train traveled south and stopped in Harris County, where authorities are now searching the tracks.The crossing at Old Humble Road is temporarily closed.