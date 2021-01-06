Bicyclist reportedly hit and killed by moving train in Montgomery County

By
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a train hit and killed a bicyclist Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., MCSO said it is investigating at 23806 Loop 494 in Porter.



The Harris County Sheriff's Office was also responding to the train accident. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said units responded to Old Humble Road and Aldine Bender after it was reported the moving train hit a cyclist at some point.

The train traveled south and stopped in Harris County, where authorities are now searching the tracks.

The crossing at Old Humble Road is temporarily closed.



Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countyharris countytrain accidenttrain crashtrains
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What COVID-19 rollback means for bars and restaurants
Cold front brings widespread rain and storms this evening
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
2 Louisville detectives involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired
Warnock defeats Loeffler, becomes Georgia's 1st Black senator
Jan. 6 explained: How Congress will count Electoral College votes today
Another fan-favorite Texas-based eatery has been sold
Show More
No charges against Kenosha officer who shot Jacob Blake
Kanye and Kim discussing divorce: sources
Raphael Warnock calls his projected election win a 'historic moment'
Carnival Cruise Line cancels more 2021 trips, some as late as November
Protesters backing Trump roll into DC to cheer him on
More TOP STORIES News