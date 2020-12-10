HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A bicyclist died Wednesday after he was struck by a passing car on a north Houston road, deputies said.
It happened around 8 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Mount Houston near Deer Trail Drive.
The man was riding across West Mount Houston when a westbound vehicle hit him, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with authorities, deputies said.
Bicyclist killed in north Houston crash
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More