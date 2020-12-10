Bicyclist killed in north Houston crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A bicyclist died Wednesday after he was struck by a passing car on a north Houston road, deputies said.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Mount Houston near Deer Trail Drive.

The man was riding across West Mount Houston when a westbound vehicle hit him, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with authorities, deputies said.
