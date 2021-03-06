cancer death

Beyonce remembers Instagram sensation Lyric 'Yhung' Chanel with special song

Global superstar Beyonce joined others in remembering Instagram sensation Lyric "Yhung" Chanel, who recently lost her battle with brain cancer and anaplastic ependymoma.

Beyonce shared an emotional tribute to Chanel on her website. You can watch in the video player above.

The 13-year-old Chanel fought her cancer battle for two years.

In Nov. 2020, Lyric underwent surgery in the Texas Medical Center to remove a tumor, according to her GoFundMe page. Unfortunately, the tumor grew back and spread to various parts of her brain just two months later. That's when doctors told her there was nothing else they could do.

The young social media star was acknowledged by celebrities such as Beyonce and rapper Cardi B for her strength, resilience and undeniable optimism during her fight. She also developed a special bond with Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth, who she affectionately called her uncle.



Lyric and her family grew her social media presence by documenting the good and bad experiences she endured as a child battling a chronic condition. She also shared her love for fashion and style with her followers.

In a video posted to Instagram by photographer Marcus Owens, Lyric was seen dancing, laughing and smiling while getting glammed for her first-ever photoshoot. Owens said Lyric was the strongest person he had ever met.





Funeral arrangements have not been set.
