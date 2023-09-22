ABC13 speaks with ABC7 reporter and Beyonce fan Reggie Aqui on what Houston can expect as the star makes her arrival for the Renaissance World Tour.

Could we see Destiny's Child reunite at the Renaissance World Tour in H-Town? ABC13 explores how

HOUSTON. Texas (KTRK) -- It's time to ring the alarm, Houston! The highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour will be headed to the Bayou City this weekend, and ABC13 has your need to know.

The BeyHive is buzzing, and Eyewitness News is preparing fans for this record-setting show, including the possible set list and rumored surprise guests that could grace the stage alongside Queen Bey.

RELATED: Parking, traffic closures to know about ahead of Beyoncé's hometown performance at NRG Stadium

You can watch the full interview in the player above.

ABC13 reporter Brianna Connor spoke with Reggie Aqui, a fellow reporter and Beyoncé fan, from our sister station KGO in San Francisco on what to expect once the gates open at NRG Stadium.

"I think Houston is going to be the show(s) to go to," Aqui said.

If you're going to either of the shows this weekend, ABC13 brings everything you need to know about parking, closures, and what you can and can't bring into NRG Stadium.

RELATED: Bey is back! H-town paves the way for Beyoncé with homecoming party ahead of anticipated concert

WATCH: ABC13 Special Ready to Renaissance: Beyoncé's return to H-Town

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.