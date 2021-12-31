betty white

Ryan Reynolds responds to Betty White saying he can't get over her, tweets grief after her death

'The world looks different now,' Reynolds says
By Marianne Garvey
Betty White dies at 99

LOS ANGELES -- Betty White said Ryan Reynolds just couldn't quit her.

The two starred in the 2009 movie "The Proposal," and ever since Reynolds had been publicly calling White his "ex-girlfriend."

The iconic actress responded in an interview with People Magazine, saying, "I've heard Ryan can't get over his thing for me, but Robert Redford is The One."

Reynolds responded with a tweet, joking: "I'm absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks," CNN reported.

On January 17, the former Golden Girl was set to turn 100. Fans were planning to celebrate with her in a special movie event called "Betty White: 100 Years Young -- A Birthday Celebration."

The movie followed White behind-the-scenes on sets, working with her office staff, entertaining at home and will include her actual birthday party.

Reynolds appears in the movie, along with Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett and Craig Ferguson.

White died on New Year's Eve and Reynolds tweeted his grief soon after the news broke.

"The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation," the tweet read. "She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We'll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret."

betty white
