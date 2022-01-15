betty white

Here is a list of Houston animal charities to support on Betty White Challenge Day

Betty White died in her sleep due to natural causes, agent tells ABC

HOUSTON, Texas -- When Betty White, one of the most beloved, unifying, and charming public figures in America, passed away on Dec. 31, 2021, Americans scrambled for ways to honor the Golden Girl. Some have thrown parties and offered TikTok and Instagram tributes, but a lasting homage is to donate to her favorite cause: animal welfare.

With that in mind, we've rounded up some Houston animal charities locals can consider donating to in honor of the #Betty White Challenge, Jan. 17, which would've been her 100th birthday. (Of note, the Humane Society of Houston even has a pup named Betty White whose new family will be revealed on Jan. 17.)

Consider this a good way to salute America's fur baby-loving grand lady, and thank her for being a friend - to all.

