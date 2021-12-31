betty white

Betty White, America's 'Golden Girl,' dies at 99

She would have turned 100 years old on Jan. 17.
EMBED <>More Videos

Betty White, America's 'Golden Girl,' dies at 99

LOS ANGELES -- Betty White, the award-winning actress and comedian famed for her roles on "The Golden Girls" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," has died at age 99, according to The Associated Press.

White died less than three weeks before her 100th birthday, on Jan. 17.

White, best known for her television roles as Sue Ann Nivens on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and Rose Nylund on "The Golden Girls," endeared herself to audiences for decades.

She told People magazine in an interview published earlier this month one of her secrets to aging gracefully has been maintaining her sense of optimism.

Another, she joked, is keeping a special sort of diet: "I try to avoid anything green. I think it's working."

"I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age," she told the magazine. "It's amazing."

MORE: Betty White shared her secret to happiness just before her death
EMBED More News Videos

Betty White's secret to longevity? The beloved actress, who is just weeks away from turning 100 years young, joked that she tries "to avoid anything green" in her diet.



In 2013, the Guinness Book of World Records awarded White with having the longest television career for a female entertainer.

Her most recent roles were playing Elka Ostrovsky in "Hot in Cleveland" and hosting the practical jokes show "Betty White's Off Their Rockers."

During a career that spanned more than 75 years, White received 23 Emmy nominations and won six. She held the record as the oldest Emmy nominee overall, receiving her most recent nomination in 2012 at age 90.

Born an only child in Oak Park, Ill., Betty Marion White moved with her parents to Los Angeles at age 2. She began her career in radio, as a singer and voice actress.

Her big television break came in 1949, co-hosting a daily live variety show, "Hollywood on Television." Based on one of the sketches from the show, White and two others came up with the sitcom, "Life with Elizabeth," in which she played the title character. The show was a huge boost for her career and White became one of the first female producers in Hollywood.

EMBED More News Videos

Betty White, best known for her television roles as Sue Ann Nivens on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and Rose Nylund on "The Golden Girls," endeared herself to audiences for decades.



White went on to appear in other sitcoms, late night talk shows and daytime game shows. It was during a 1961 appearance on the game show "Password" that White met her third husband, the host Allen Ludden.

White, who had been through two brief marriages previously, initially turned down Ludden's proposal. The couple remained married for 18 years until Ludden died of stomach cancer in 1981. White never remarried, once telling Larry King, "Once you've had the best, who needs the rest?"

A stepmother to Ludden's three children, White never had children of her own. She was widely known for her work with animals. She once told The Hollywood Reporter: "I'm actually the luckiest old broad alive. Half my life is working in a profession I love and the other half is working with animals."

In the 1970s, White's career got a huge boost when she was cast in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." As Sue Ann Nivens, White showed audiences a sly wit lay behind her sweet smile. In contrast, her character on the 80s hit sitcom "The Golden Girls," opposite Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur and Estelle Getty, was "terminally naive."

After "Golden Girls" ended, White guest-starred in a number of shows, including "Ally McBeal," "The Ellen Show," "That '70s Show," and "Malcolm in the Middle."

Her career went through another resurgence in the mid-2000s, with White appearing in the soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful," and co-starring opposite Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds in "The Proposal." As her popularity continued to grow for new generations of fans, White became the oldest host of "Saturday Night Live" in 2010, following a widespread Facebook campaign called, "Betty White to Host SNL (Please)."

Two years later, stars of film and television, including Carl Reiner, Tina Fey, Mary Tyler Moore and Ellen DeGeneres, gathered to celebrate White's 90th birthday.

EMBED More News Videos

What hasn't Betty White done in her illustrious career? The video offers a look at the "Golden Girl's" fabulous life.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisioncelebrity deathsu.s. & worldbetty white
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BETTY WHITE
Betty White Challenge has fans donating to animal charities
17 Houston animal charities to support on Betty White Challenge Day
Betty White died of stroke, death certificate reveals
Betty White died in her sleep due to natural causes, agent tells ABC
TOP STORIES
SCOTUS limits EPA's ability to reduce emissions, fight climate change
Supreme Court overturns Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Wanted man accused of shooting ex, killing her friend in N. Harris Co.
Heavy rain possible Thursday and Friday
Gunman opens fire on woman in gas station parking lot in north Houston
Biden says he supports changing Senate filibuster rules
4 charged in deaths of 53 migrants in trailer in San Antonio, DOJ says
Show More
Driver shot may have been ambushed after dropping off friend, HPD says
Wanted purse snatchers rang up $1,000 on 65-year-old victim's cards
$15K reward offered for information in death of beloved Houston pastor
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
More TOP STORIES News