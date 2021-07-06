summer

Texas drives toward top of ranking of best states for summer road trips

With nearly 680,000 miles of roads, Texas outranks every other state for the amount of vehicle routes. It should come as little surprise, then, that Texas also ranks among the best states for summer road trips.

A new list from personal finance website WalletHub hails Texas as the No. 2 state for summer road trips. New York (New York?!) lands in the top position.

WalletHub crunched 33 different datapoints about all 50 states to come up with its ranking, designed to "find the most fun, scenic, and wallet-friendly road-trip destinations." Ranking factors included number of attractions, road conditions, and travel costs.

