Best air conditioners that will keep you cool all summer long

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

It's getting to the point in the summer where not having an air conditioner can make the heat feel extra brutal. To help you beat the summer heat, we rounded up some of our top picks for air conditioners, ranging from window to portable units. Find a model that will keep you cool and suit the size of your space.

What's important to look for when buying an A/C

BTU: BTU stands for British Thermal Unit. As described by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, BTU is defined as "a measure of the heat content of fuels or energy sources" and is largely helpful for comparing the cooling power of different A/C models. A unit with a higher BTU rating has a more significant amount of power and can keep a larger space cool more consistently. Depending on the size of your space, it is important to consider how much or how little BTU rating you'll need. For example, a 250-square-foot room will be comfortably cool with about 6,000-7,000 BTUs, while a larger room of 400 square feet may need closer to 10,000 BTUs.

Efficiency: We're all trying to save on summer electric bills, so choosing a unit that is more energy efficient can be both environmentally and budget friendly. Indicators like an Energy Star label or specific references to energy efficiency from the manufacturer can be key to look out for if you're looking for a greener, reduced-energy unit.

Ease of installation: Depending on your level of handiness and the location where you want to place your A/C, ease of installation can be an essential characteristic to keep in mind. It's important to consider different factors related to installing the unit you purchase; for example, if you have a preference for a unit you can move around, a portable A/C may be better for you than a window one.

Size: Unit size is important depending on the size of your space. If you're trying to install in a small space, a slim portable unit or a window unit can help to conserve square footage in your home. However, if you are trying to cool a larger space, getting a larger A/C with a higher BTU will help to promote more expansive cooling.

Best air conditioners to help you beat the heat this summer

15% off July July Air Conditioner $379

$450 Shop Now

July is a great brand if you're looking for an air conditioner that won't disrupt your home aesthetics. Its sleek design helps it seamlessly fit into any space, even slider windows. You can get a small or large size A/C, with either 6,000 or 8,000 BTUs, depending on your space needs. Not only does July offer their air conditioners in different color covers but you can also purchase one with a limited edition, original piece of art. In a way, this A/C doubles as a functional addition to your home, as well as a piece of decor. According to July, this A/C is also relatively energy efficient, with the brand stating that it uses 10% less energy in comparison to many other traditional air conditioners that are the same size. You can get it on sale now, with units starting at $379.

6% off Amazon Midea U-Shaped Air Conditioner $357.00

$379.99 Shop Now

This Midea A/C boasts an ultra-quiet noise level, thanks to its u-shaped design, which many reviewers remark is helpful to ensure a low noise level. It comes in models ranging from 8,000 to 12,000 BTUs. This A/C is also Wi-Fi enabled, meaning it can be controlled through both the MS Smart Home app and voice assistants, like Alexa or Google Voice. Additionally, this Midea was recognized as most efficient in the Energy Star 2023 buying guide.

10% off Best Buy Insignia Portable Air Conditioner $269.99

$299.99 Shop Now

For some home layouts, A/C window units can be impractical, which is why this Insignia is a great portable A/C option. It has three built-in cool settings and three internal fans, so combined with its 6,000 BTU power, it can keep a 250-square-foot room cool. While it's a relatively small unit in terms of energy consumption, its energy efficiency ratio is 7.5, so It doesn't qualify as Energy Star certified, which is important to consider if you're planning on using it for a larger space. However, many of the reviews suggest that this is a great bedroom A/C, and it has over 1,600 five star reviews. Get it now and save $30.

17% off Amazon LG 8,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner $280.77

$339.99 Shop Now

This LG A/C is a great pick for both small and large spaces, as it has models ranging from 5,000 to 12,000 BTUs. It boasts a high energy efficiency ratio of 13 and includes an energy saving function. It also has a control panel and comes with a remote. Plus, you'll get alerts for when it's time to change your filter. The filter itself is also removable and washable, so you can save on buying replacement filters. Currently, select models are on sale for up to 17% off.

7% off Wayfair Frigidaire 3-in-1 Portable Room Air Conditioner $487.99

$529.00 Shop Now

If you're looking for an A/C that does more than just cool, this Frigidaire three-in-one may be for you. Along with cooling, this model comes with a dehumidifying dry mode, so it removes excess moisture from the air, potentially keeping your space even cooler than a regular A/C would. It comes in models ranging from 10,000 to 14,000 BTUs and has a National Electrical Manufacturers Association certification. You'll also be able to create pre-set unit controls if you have a favored fan speed or temperature, as well as use its energy saving mode. Additionally, it's a portable model, providing you with more ease of movement than a window unit. You can get it now for under $500.

By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.