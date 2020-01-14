Society

8th grader's quick thinking helped save classmate's life

By
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania -- A young teen was honored on Monday night for her quick thinking that saved her classmate's life.

Caitlin Groves, 13, an eighth-grader at Snyder Middle School, received a text message from her friend that she was contemplating suicide earlier this month.

After calling 911, Groves worked with police to track down her friend who had actually taken pills. She was rushed to the hospital and is now doing okay.

"You only hear in this day and age the kids that don't do things, people that don't step up. And here we have a young lady, 13, extremely mature and she did the right thing," said Bensalem's Director of Public Safety Fred Harran.

Harran presented Groves with a plaque and a gift from Chick-fil-A for her heroic actions on Jan. 2.

Groves says she's talked to her friend who plans to return to school this week since her release from the hospital.

"It's a lot. I wasn't expecting all of this but I feel like I did the good thing," said Groves.

SEE ALSO:

Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from horrific crash on Hwy 288

Teen with autism saves friend from choking at school, credits 'SpongeBob SquarePants'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybucks countyu.s. & worldcommunitysuicide prevention
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News