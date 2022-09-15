Ben Taub Hospital shut down after Legionella bacteria found in water, Harris Health System says

Harris Health System officials immediately shut down areas where the bacteria was found, and now they are waiting for the test results to come back to see if they can reopen.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Ben Taub shut down an area of the hospital after bacteria was found in the water system, according to the Harris Health System.

Authorities said they immediately shut down the areas where Legionella bacteria was found, and now, officials are waiting for the test results to come back to see if they can reopen.

Hospital officials told ABC13 no one has been affected by the bacteria. It was found during a recent quarterly water test, according to a statement from the Harris Health System.

The statement goes on to say the levels tested on the Neuro Psychiatric Center were slightly above industry standards.

Legionella is a naturally occurring bacterium in water systems and can easily grow in stagnant water. It is the cause for Legionnaires' disease, according to the CDC. People can get sick when they breathe in small droplets of water or accidently swallow water containing Legionella into the lungs.

We will provide any updates on test results and when the hospital can reopen.

For more on this story, follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.