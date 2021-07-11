fatal shooting

Driver killed after gunfight with passenger near SW Houston gas station

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An argument between a driver and his passenger erupted into gunfire before they crashed near a southwest Houston gas station, police said.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. at Bellfort and Southwest Freeway.

Officers found the two men with gunshot wounds inside a Mercedes that had crashed into a pole, according to Houston police.

Both were taken to a hospital where the driver later died. The passenger was stable.

It wasn't clear what led to the argument or the violence, according to Houston police.

There was no word on the victim's identity or if the passenger faces any charges related to the incident.
