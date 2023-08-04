Crews working to fix 2nd water main break in Bellaire, city says

BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- For the second day in a row, crews in Bellaire found themselves repairing a second waterline break.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

At about 5 p.m. Thursday, the city of Bellaire tweeted that a second waterline break had occurred at the intersection of Bellaire Boulevard and S. Rice Avenue.

The city said crews were expected to begin repairs at about 10 p.m., also warning people that lanes at that intersection will be closed as needed.

"Water disruptions should be minimal," the city said.

The latest update comes more than 24 hours after the city also shared it was repairing a water main break at Bellaire and South Rice on Wednesday morning.

As a result, traffic was also redirected because the intersection was shut down.

It's unclear what caused both line breaks.