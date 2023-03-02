Suspects in custody after police respond to reported criminal trespassing at Bellaire High School

BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- Police were called to Bellaire High School on Thursday morning for a reported criminal trespassing onto the campus.

The City of Bellaire said in a tweet that all suspects are in custody, and the scene is secure.

Police have not released further details on the incident that led to people being taken into custody, but said that Bellaire police are working with Houston ISD police to investigate.

ABC13 is working to get more facts on the investigation. This post will be updated as details become available.