WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
investigation

Suspects in custody after police respond to reported criminal trespassing at Bellaire High School

Pooja Lodhia Image
ByPooja Lodhia KTRK logo
Thursday, March 2, 2023 5:45PM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream

BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- Police were called to Bellaire High School on Thursday morning for a reported criminal trespassing onto the campus.

The City of Bellaire said in a tweet that all suspects are in custody, and the scene is secure.

Police have not released further details on the incident that led to people being taken into custody, but said that Bellaire police are working with Houston ISD police to investigate.

ABC13 is working to get more facts on the investigation. This post will be updated as details become available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW