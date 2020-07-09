abc13 plus texas city

Learn more about the historic 1867 Settlement in Texas City

By
TEXAS CITY (KTRK) -- ABC13 Plus is all about showcasing what makes our communities unique.

We're in Texas City this week, and reporter Pooja Lodhia visited the only Reconstruction-era black community in Galveston County.

"They struggled, but they endured," explained Ridawana Bell Sneed. "They overcame slavery and there were able to settle here."

Her ancestors lived in a part of west Texas City called "The Settlement."

In 1867, the local County Judge offered up 320 acres of land for freed men to buy.

They needed character references from white businessmen to be considered.

Flavilla and Frank Bell built the Bell House in 1887 and became the first Black homeowners in Texas City.

Their granddaughter, Vera Bell Gary, is still living, at 94 years old.

"My great-grandmother was a slave. My grandmother grew up in this house. Now, I'm going to make sure everybody knows about it," she said.

The Bell House has been designated as a historical landmark and is open for special events.

More info:

http://www.texas-city-tx.org/page/rec.bell_home#::text=City%20of%20Texas%20City&text=The%201867%20Settlement%20Historic%20District,the%20Hobgoods%20and%20the%20Caldwells.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexas cityhistoric districtabc13 plus texas cityhistoryblack historyabc13 plustexas city
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS TEXAS CITY
Best places to social distance in Texas City
Texas City businesses working together during pandemic
300,000 new jobs coming to Texas City
ABC13+ Pop-Up Newsroom: Gus' Restaurant in Texas City
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Montgomery County Judge offers to host in-person GOP convention
Mayor Turner cancels state Republican party's convention
Why Turner believes convention is 'different' than protests
VIDEO: Man steps in to de-escalate SE Houston arrest
COVID-19 survivor urges Hispanic community to get tested
No more A-frame Whataburger buildings? Here's the new look
Teachers say officials 'haven't done enough' for students' return
Show More
Galveston tourism holding steady despite COVID-19
Surge in dead on arrival cases caused by ignoring ER visits
Anxiety and depression increase among new moms during COVID
HHS secretary believes students should return to school in fall
Trump Tulsa rally 'likely contributed' to COVID-19 surge, official says
More TOP STORIES News