Coronavirus

Houston-area Bed Bath & Beyond among stores closing this year

Bed Bath & Beyond has announced the first 63 stores it will close by the end of the year as part of a restructuring plan brought on by COVID-19.

The company announced in July plans to close around 200 stores over two years. This is the first phase of that plan.

SEE ALSO: COVID-19 bankruptcies sparking concern among workers and shoppers

"This is an important step in our multi-year program to create a sustainable, durable business and invest where it matters most to our digital-first customers and our people. This includes the launch of an exciting array of customer-inspired owned brands in 2021, along with new omnichannel services that provide faster, more convenient shopping like Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store, Curbside Pickup and same-day delivery," Bed Bath & Beyond spokesperson Dominic Pendry said.

SEE ALSO: Dunkin' to close 800 stores across US following pandemic sales decline

These are the stores slated for closure by the end of 2020:

Alabama:

1640 Gadsden Highway, in Birmingham

300 Colonial Promenade Parkway, in Alabaster

Arizona:

10845 North Tatum Blvd, in Phoenix

California:

39125 Fremont Hub, in Fremont

10822 Trinity Parkway, in Stockton

12410 Amargosa Road, in Victorville

21640 Valley Blvd, in City of Industry

6365 Pats Ranch Road, in Mira Loma

2449 Golden Hill Road, in Paso Robles

Colorado:

4735 29th Street, in Greeley

23901 E. Orchard Road, in Aurora

Connecticut:

13 Sugar Hollow Road, in Danbury,

1212 Boston Post Road, in Milford

1603 Southeast Road, in Farmington

1914 East Street, in Torrington

Florida:

5803 S US Highway 17/92, in Casselberry

11470 Pines Blvd, in Pembroke Pines

10856 SW Village Parkway, in Port St. Lucie

Georgia:

6680 Douglas Blvd, in Douglasville

Illinois:
203 Orland Park Pl, in Orland Park

2838 North Broadway, in Chicago

2530 Sycamore Road, in Dekalb

734 East Boughton Road, in Bolingbrook

Indiana:

8655 N. River Crossing Blvd, in Indianapolis

2520 East 79th Ave, in Merrillville

280 N. Gates Drive, in Bloomington

6010 West 86th Street, in Indianapolis

Kentucky:

3220 Nicholasville Road, in Lexington

Louisiana:

901 Manhattan Blvd, in Harvey

Maryland:

558 N. Frederick Ave, in Gaithersburg

7000 Arundel Mills Circle, in Hanover

2653 N. Salisbury Blvd, in Salisbury

Maine:

730 Center Street, in Auburn

Michigan:

3180 Fairline Drive, in Allen Park

Missouri:

8520 North Evanston Ave, in Kansas City

New Jersey:

4075 Route 9, in Howell

202 Enterprise Drive, in Rockaway

New York:

3349 Monroe Ave, in Rochester

410 E. 61st Street, in New York

2700 Veterans Road West, in Staten Island

21855 Towne Center Drive, in Watertown

3597 W Genesee Street, in Syracuse

40-24 College Point Blvd, in Flushing

North Carolina:
8241 Concord Mills Blvd, in Concord

6270 Glenwood Ave, in Raleigh

Nebraska:

5040 N. 27th Street, in Lincoln

Ohio:

1230 S. Holland Sylvania Road, in Holland

1750 Hill Road North, in Pickerington

2720 Towne Drive, in Beavercreek

1170 Polaris Parkway, in Columbus

Oregon:

719 NW 12th Street, in Gresham

Pennsylvania:

2410 Chemical Road, in Plymouth Meeting

Tennessee:

211 Opry Mills Drive, in Nashville

Texas:

9333 Research Blvd, in Austin

853 Northeast Mall Drive, Hurst

7616 Denton Highway, in Watauga

5752 Highway 6, in Missouri City

Utah:

2159 Harris Blvd, in Layton

7142 South Plaza Center Drive, in West Jordan

Virginia:

900 Army Navy Drive, in Arlington

Washington:

1130 S.E. Everett Mall Way, in Everett

Wisconsin:

605 Main Street, in Brookfield

West Virginia:

172 Retail Commons Parkway, in Martinsburg
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmissouri cityeconomycoronavirusstore closingu.s. & worldretailshoppingcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
'She's All That' remake almost shut down COVID-19 testing site
Centrist lawmakers push $908B plan to break virus impasse
CDC panel meeting to recommend who will get COVID-19 vaccine first
CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man thought he hit an animal, but it was actually pedestrian, deputies say
Friend reveals Houston influencer's state of mind before death
Houston influencer's husband mourns wife: 'I'm so lost right now'
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment for recovery
Centrist lawmakers push $908B plan to break virus impasse
Man brought back to life after taking a bullet to the groin
CDC panel meeting to recommend who will get COVID-19 vaccine first
Show More
Man shot while driving on North Beltway crashes into pole
'She's All That' remake almost shut down COVID-19 testing site
Storms could make for a messy Wednesday morning commute
CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
CDC panel meets Tuesday to vote on COVID-19 vaccine priority
More TOP STORIES News