escaped prisoner

Authorities searching for inmate who 'walked away' from Beaumont prison camp

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) -- An inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Beaumont was discovered missing after authorities said he "walked away" from the satellite facility around 8 a.m. Sunday.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said 29-year-old Elisael Burgos-Vasquez was serving 14 years for conspiracy to distribute meth.

The bureau said Burgos-Vasquez "walked away" from the satellite camp, which typically houses white collar offenders, nonviolent drug offenders and inmates at the end of their sentence.

Burgos-Vasquez is described as a white male with black hair and brown eyes. He's 5'2" and weighs approximately 185 pounds.

After the escape, the United States Marshals Service, FBI and other law enforcement agencies were notified. An internal investigation has been opened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the United States Marshals Service at 202-307-9100.



Satellite Prison Camp (SPC) Beaumont is a minimum security facility adjacent to FCI. It currently houses 346 male offenders.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beaumontinmatestexas newsmethamphetaminemethprisonescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ESCAPED PRISONER
6 inmates escape from California jail
Inmates use bedsheets to escape from 12th floor of jail; 1 escapes
Rikers Island inmate jumps into river in escape attempt
Video: Woman falls through ceiling in jailbreak fail
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
22M Texans are eligible for vaccine, but doses are limited
6-year-old wasn't wearing seatbelt in US-290 crash, HPD says
Biden staffer blocks Cruz from taking video at migrant facility
Texas teen paralyzed in crash standing with help of Exoskeleton
LIVE: George Floyd's family speaks ahead of trial
Enjoy the sunshine on Monday, showers return Tuesday
Can't afford to pay your medical bills? Here's how to lower the cost
Show More
COVID-19 origins inconclusive, draft of WHO report says
A recap of the news for Monday, March 29
Texas state trooper remains critical after shooting, DPS says
1 million vaccine doses set to arrive today in Texas for all adults
ABC13 staffer in remission urges others to get screened for cancer
More TOP STORIES News