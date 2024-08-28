Suspect accused of killing his ex before dumping her body in Brays Bayou now in custody, HPD says

Houston police are searching for Oscar Daniel Vega Espinoza, accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death and dumping her body in Brays Bayou.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend before dumping her body in a bayou has been arrested.

The video above is from the previous report: Murder suspect wanted, accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend to death and dumping her body in bayou

According to the Houston Police Department, Oscar Daniel Vega Espinoza was placed into custody on Tuesday and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Espinoza is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend, 30-year-old Ana Delarocha.

Court documents state Delarocha was in the process of leaving Espinoza after years of abuse. Delarocha was reportedly last seen on Aug. 15, after she had been staying at a safe place to seek refuge from him.

Records show Delarocha had agreed to meet with Espinoza to pick up some money and a vacuum cleaner, but she never returned. The Houston Area Women's Center said money is a common way abusers try to leverage control over their victims.

On Aug. 17, Delarocha's body was found in a late stage of decomposition in Brays Bayou near Hockley Street, officials said, adding that she had a stab wound to the chest.

Surveillance video from the night Delarocha went missing shows her entering what officials believe to be Espinoza's vehicle.

Days later, on Aug. 18, officials responded to a welfare check at an apartment complex to see if Espinoza had Delarocha. After failing to make contact with him, officers noticed a missing passenger seat in Espinoza's vehicle, according to records.

Further investigation led authorities to charge Espinoza with the murder.

If you or a loved one is ever in a domestic violence situation, you can reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also reach out to the Houston Area Women's Center at 713-528-2121.