be kind

8-year-old boy from Missouri auctions hog for $19K to raise money for sick friend

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Be Kind: 8-year-old auctions hog to raise money for sick friend

MISSOURI -- A little boy from Missouri showed incredible kindness when he helped his sick friend by raising money at a livestock auction.

8-year-old Jesse Starr's best friend, Claire, was diagnosed with a deadly brain tumor last year.

He decided to help her out by selling a hog he had raised.

It started like a typical auction. The hog sold to a woman for $16,000! But then she surprised everyone by saying, "sell it again."

The bidding continued and, in the end, Starr raised $19,000 for his friend.

"Never in a million years, did I ever anticipate it going the way it did," Claire's mother Rachel Record said.

"When it comes to kids and helping people out, this community is beyond gracious," Jesse's mother Shauna Starr said.

A clinical trial is helping Claire beat the odds.

An MRI showed her tumor is shrinking.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymissourichildrentumorauctionfeel goodbe kindfundraiser
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
Jersey City kids find their rhythm through bucket-drumming class
Magic of Disney brings joy and comfort to children's hospitals
New downtown Houston charity bar sets opening date
Helping homeless children celebrate birthdays
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Show More
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News