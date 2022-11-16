Cy Young Award: Justin Verlander's 2022 return to form in Houston up for biggest pitching honor

The 39-year-old flamethrower is a free agent after spending the playing in five seasons with the Astros.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Houston Astros fans ask each other whether their team can afford to bring back Justin Verlander, the question being thrown around on Wednesday is, "will he claim the Cy Young Award again?"

The free agent starting pitcher's team in 2023 remains a mystery, especially as rumors fly over the right-handed flamethrower's asking price. That value could get a nice rise when the Baseball Writers Association of America announces the winners of the Cy Young Award during a TV special Wednesday evening.

Verlander, 39, returned close to his peak form with the Astros in 2022 after undergoing Tommy John surgery and missing practically all of the last two seasons. He re-signed with Houston before 2022 on a two-year deal that included an opt-out after the first year, which he exercised in the days after the Astros won their second World Series title.

JV led all of baseball with a 1.75 earned run average over his 28 regular season starts. He also led the American League with 18 wins, which is one better than his teammate Framber Valdez.

On top of that, but not holding weight on determining the award, Verlander recorded his first-ever winning decision in the World Series after eight career starts in the championship round.

Only Toronto's Alek Manoah and the White Sox's Dylan Cease stand in his way from his third career AL Cy Young Award. He won once during his 2011 MVP year with Detroit and one other time in 2019 with Houston.

