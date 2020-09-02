police brutality

Grand jury indicts fired Baytown officer seen kicking man who questioned arrest

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County grand jury has returned an indictment against a former Baytown police officer who had hit a person recording an arrest during a traffic stop.

Nathaniel Brown was indicted Wednesday on misdemeanor assault, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office. Brown, who was fired after the June 2 incident, faces up to a year in jail and/or a $4,000 fine.

In disclosing the indictment, District Attorney Kim Ogg said officers need to be held to the same rules and laws as everyone else.

"The grand jury has made clear that our community won't tolerate unnecessary violence by anyone including police officers," said Ogg. "We need one standard for everyone and the law must be applied equally in order for people to continue to believe in our justice system."

Brown's ouster back in July came after Baytown police made a "a complete and thorough review" of the incident.

"After careful review, Chief [Keith] Dougherty concluded that the actions of Officer Brown did not align with the professional standards and values, to which we hold all of our officers," police stated back on July 23.

"The Baytown Police Department takes allegations of wrongdoing or misconduct by our officers very seriously," a statement continued. "The trust and confidence of our community is paramount and as such we hold our officers to the highest levels of integrity as well as moral, ethical and professional standards. Failure to adhere to those standards will not be tolerated and will be dealt with in accordance with the law. We ask that the community continue to place its trust and confidence in our organization and the men and women of the Baytown Police Department who don the badge and uniform every day and proudly serve with honor, integrity and professionalism."

EMBED More News Videos

In the video above, ABC13's Jessica Willey spoke with the former head of the Texas Rangers to share his thoughts. Watch to hear his thoughts on the incident caught on camera.



Back on June 2, officers pulled over a 23-year-old black man for a traffic violation. When officers handcuffed Jostin Moore, two people in front of the store began to make comments about what was happening.

In the video, Brown can be seen crossing the parking lot to the store's front and throwing one of the men on the ground, then kicking him in the head.

READ ALSO: Baytown march calls for swift change after controversial arrest
A second officer confronts another man who was also in front of the store and eventually arrests him.

Brown was with the department for nine years.

Skylar Gilmore, 24, and Isaiah Phillips, 23, were arrested for disorderly conduct-language, for their public use of profanities. The Harris County District Attorney's Office initially filed charges against Gilmore for interfering with public duties. The DA's office later dropped the interfering charge against Gilmore.

READ MORE: DA drops interfering charge against man in controversial Baytown arrest

RELATED STORIES:



The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
baytownblack lives mattercaught on tapesocial mediacaught on videocivil rightspolice officerpolice brutalityexcessive forcepoliceinvestigationcaught on camerainvestigations
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE BRUTALITY
Read the police reform suggestions sent to Mayor Turner
Research unveils horrific life and death of Sugar Land 95
Derek Chauvin asks to have George Floyd murder charges dismissed
Houston Rockets legend Mario Elie weighs in on NBA boycott
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
TX Supreme Court halts Harris Co. mail-in ballot applications
Guillen's family reacts to ouster of Ft. Hood's top brass
United Airlines to furlough fewer workers than expected
Ft. Bend Co. now at a moderate COVID-19 infection risk
Hot and mostly dry today, but the pattern changes this week
Don't fall for this COVID-19 relief grant Facebook scam
ABC13 did what 11 calls from woman to power company couldn't
Show More
Family of 3 found in garage, sleeping in running car
Pool where Houston teen was electrocuted failed inspection
What to do if you want to opt out of the payroll tax deferral
HPD investigating after child found hanging at apartment
Soap suds spill into road after Buffalo Bayou fountain prank
More TOP STORIES News