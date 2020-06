Baytown police officers seen on video arresting men for questioning arrest of black man

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- An internal affairs investigation has been launched against two Baytown police officers seen on video arresting two men who were questioning why the officers were arresting a black man.The incident happened at the Baytown Market store Tuesday in the 2900 block of Market Street.Officers pulled over a 23 year old black man for a traffic violation. When officers handcuffed the man, two people in front of the store began to make comments about what was happening.In the video, an officer can be seen crossing the parking lot to the store's front and throwing a white man on the ground, then kicking him in the head.A second officer confronts a black man who was also in front of the store and eventually arrests him.Skylar Gilmore, 24, and Isaiah Phillips, 23, were arrested for disorderly conduct-language, for their public use of profanities. A Baytown officer is also heard on video using profanities.The Harris County District Attorney's Office filed charges against Gilmore for interfering with public duties.Baytown P.D. issued the following statement:RELATED: Baytown police officer seen punching suspect in viral video RELATED: Man says he was beaten by Baytown officers over antibiotics. RELATED: Baytown officers in alleged excessive force case recently underwent civilian interaction training.