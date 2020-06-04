Baytown march calls for swift change after controversial arrest

March in Baytown today after controversial arrest caught on video- family of Pamela Turner, killed in BPD shooting last yr also part of peaceful protest- pic.twitter.com/aHtQ53UdkU — Deborah Wrigley (@wrigleyABC13) June 4, 2020

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Demonstrations and marches have become a near daily occurrence in cities across America in the wake of the death of George Floyd, and on Thursday, the city of Baytown was the setting for its own protest march.People chanted "no justice, no peace" after two Baytown police officers were seen on video arresting two men who were questioning why the officers were arresting a black man.The incident happened at the Baytown Market store Tuesday in the 2900 block of Market Street.Officers pulled over a 23-year-old black man for a traffic violation. When officers handcuffed the man, two people in front of the store began to make comments about what was happening.Skylar Gilmore, 24, and Isaiah Phillips, 23, questioned the officers' actions, and were later arrested for disorderly conduct-language, for their public use of profanities. Gilmore was also accused of interfering with a public servant. The officer could be heard cursing in the video as well.In the video, Gilmore was seen being pushed to the ground by the officer. The video appears to show Gilmore getting hit by the officer's leg as well. Meanwhile, Phillips was pushed to the trunk of the car and handcuffed. His backpack was also pulled from him.Both Gilmore and Phillips marched in Thursday's demonstration, along with the family of Pamela Turner, a 44-year-old Baytown woman who was fatally shot by a Baytown police officer 13 months ago.It happened during an attempted arrest. The officer remains with the department, but is still on administrative duty.The Turner family is represented by civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who also represents the family of George Floyd.Baytown P.D. issued the following statement: