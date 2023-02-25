Four teenagers were injured during a shooting at a house party on Firebrush Lane in Baytown, according to Harris County deputies.

4 teens injured after shots fired during house party in Baytown, sheriff says

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after several teenagers were injured during a house party in Baytown overnight, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the shooting at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday in the 4300 block of Firebrush Lane.

Upon arrival, deputies found two young men, who are 18 and 19 years old, with gunshot wounds. They were both transported to the hospital.

Investigators said the 19-year-old is in critical condition, and the 18-year-old is in fair condition.

Two other teenagers, 15-and 16-year-old boys, also arrived at the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said the 15-year-old was shot, and the 16-year-old was trampled as he ran from the house. They are both reportedly in fair condition.

Eyewitness News was at the scene where more than 30 evidence markers could be seen.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said there were an estimated 100 to 200 people at the house party.

According to Gonzalez, other people fell and/or were trampled while running from the house after the shots were fired.

Gonzalez said investigators are aware of possible videos of the party on social media and are asking for anyone with info to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-274-9365 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.