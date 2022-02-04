chemical leak

Businesses evacuated after rail car leaks highly flammable chemical in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Several businesses around the Baytown area are being evacuated after a rail car leaked a flammable liquid.

This happened Friday in the business-area park on Delta Parkway near Highway 99 and FM 1405. Hazmat teams are on the scene working to clean the scene up.

According to authorities, the chemical spilled is Triethylamine, which is a highly flammable chemical. The cause of the spill was not immediately disclosed.

At this time, it's unknown who owns the rail car or how many businesses are being impacted.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
