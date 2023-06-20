Justin Reilly Belton, 44, sits in the Harris County Jail after allegedly dismembering six living puppies in his home on Post Oak Drive, records say.

Man charged, accused of cutting off several living puppies' paws & legs in Baytown home, records say

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Baytown man has been charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty after police say he dismembered six puppies.

Justin Reilly Belton, 44, remains in the Harris County Jail on bonds totaling $48,000. He was arrested on Saturday.

According to court documents, Belton cut off the legs or paws of living puppies with an unknown object. One puppy had two legs cut off, records state.

When police executed a search warrant at his home on Post Oak Drive, records state they found a dead female dog, believed to be the puppies' mother, as well as several other dogs in "unsanitary and confined condition."

According to Harris County Appraisal District records, Belton owns the home. ABC13 went to his house, where a gate restricts access to the front door, and a sign next to the search warrant declares the home unlivable. There is an RV in the back, and evidence dogs were once there.

One neighbor was surprised by the allegations, and a few others declined interviews, fearing retaliation.

Belton had a harassment charge dismissed in 2016 and received deferred adjudication on a felony stalking charge in 2012.

He is expected in court Tuesday morning.

