shooting

Bayou Bistro and Bar owner killed in Texas City shooting

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Bayou Bistro and Bar owner killed in Texas City shooting

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 23-year-old man has been charged in the shooting death of a Bayou Vista business owner.

Police said 23-year-old Messiah Pickens-McCoy was charged with murder in the death of 67-year-old Gregory Sharretts.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers were working a separate shooting scene in the 8500 block of Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City when they received a call about another shooting at the intersection of State Highway 3 and 25th Avenue North.

Once at the scene of the second shooting, officers found Sharretts had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim, Sharretts was identified as the beloved owner of Bayou Bistro & Bar in Bayou Vista. The staff with the restaurant told ABC13 they are grieving and would like privacy during this difficult time.

In an update on Thursday, authorities said Pickens-McCoy was charged with murder, evading arrest in a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held in the Galveston County jail on a $550,000 bond.

Details regarding what led to the shooting were not immediately available.

Follow Roxie Bustamante on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas citycrimegun violenceshootingtexas cityman shotman killedinvestigationgunsdeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Suspect who shot 3 officers now in custody after standoff, HPD says
ABC13 obtains HPD scanner traffic of chase that led to shootout
Man arrested in corporal's murder is 25-year fugitive, officials say
Armed driver was trying to rob another driver on Katy Fwy, police say
TOP STORIES
Suspect who shot 3 officers now in custody after standoff, HPD says
ABC13 obtains HPD scanner traffic of chase that led to shootout
Man arrested in corporal's murder is 25-year fugitive, officials say
Deputies escort body of fallen HCSO Sgt. to funeral home
Another cold front passes through tonight
100 bags of fentanyl found in bedroom of 13-year-old who died from ...
Biden confirms he will nominate first Black woman to SCOTUS
Show More
Toddler credited with saving family of 7 from devastating house fire
K9 stabbing suspect accused of killing father with dumbbell
Amy Schneider's 'Jeopardy!' accomplishments reach past podium
Armed driver was trying to rob another driver on Katy Fwy, police say
These jobs are hiring, and they pay more than $14 an hour
More TOP STORIES News