Bayou Bistro and Bar owner killed in Texas City shooting

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 23-year-old man has been charged in the shooting death of a Bayou Vista business owner.Police said 23-year-old Messiah Pickens-McCoy was charged with murder in the death of 67-year-old Gregory Sharretts.On Wednesday afternoon, officers were working a separate shooting scene in the 8500 block of Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City when they received a call about another shooting at the intersection of State Highway 3 and 25th Avenue North.Once at the scene of the second shooting, officers found Sharretts had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.The victim, Sharretts was identified as the beloved owner of Bayou Bistro & Bar in Bayou Vista. The staff with the restaurant told ABC13 they are grieving and would like privacy during this difficult time.In an update on Thursday, authorities said Pickens-McCoy was charged with murder, evading arrest in a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held in the Galveston County jail on a $550,000 bond.Details regarding what led to the shooting were not immediately available.