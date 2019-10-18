Baybrook Mall scare sends shoppers running for their lives

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Shoppers at Baybrook Mall ran for their lives Thursday night after a scare involving three jewelry store robbers.

Police were called to 500 Baybrook Mall after reports of loud noises inside the mall.

RELATED: Man with gun sparks scare at Baybrook Mall: police

Investigators said no shots were fired. Instead, three suspects attempted to smash their way into some jewelry cases, startling shoppers inside.

On social media, people warned others to get out of the mall amid fear of an active shooter near the Dillard's store.






The Houston Police Department quickly shot down those rumors, tweeting it was a robbery instead.
The suspects are still at large, but fortunately, no one was injured.

We do not have a description of the suspects.



