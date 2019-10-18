Baybrook Mall scare sends shoppers running for their lives

STAY AWAY FROM BAYBROOK. They were saying supposedly there’s a shooter & we ran out. Several cops are rushing.. — Christina Hernandez (@chrissy17_) October 18, 2019

So I was at baybrook mall and everyone started walking quickly saying there was a shooter 🥺 We ran out of there real fast stay safe you guys — Marmalade Girl (@elifofeli) October 18, 2019

Is anyone at Baybrook I just watched 8 cop cars pull up — Pennywise’s Forehead (@LittlePnkGeek) October 18, 2019

Clear Lake officers are at Baybrook Mall. Initial reports were of shots fired in the mall. Officers found that three suspects smashed jewelry cases causing a loud noise. No shots fired or injuries. 202 pic.twitter.com/qdtkvOM9ts — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 18, 2019

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Shoppers at Baybrook Mall ran for their lives Thursday night after a scare involving three jewelry store robbers.Police were called to 500 Baybrook Mall after reports of loud noises inside the mall.Investigators said no shots were fired. Instead, three suspects attempted to smash their way into some jewelry cases, startling shoppers inside.On social media, people warned others to get out of the mall amid fear of an active shooter near the Dillard's store.The Houston Police Department quickly shot down those rumors, tweeting it was a robbery instead.The suspects are still at large, but fortunately, no one was injured.We do not have a description of the suspects.