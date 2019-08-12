24-year-old arrested after staff reported seeing armed man at Baybrook Mall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 24-year-old man is accused of threatening another man with a gun at Baybrook Mall.

Eli Anthony Villarreal was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to court records, Villarreal and the man were involved in some sort of verbal altercation at the mall on Wednesday, August 7.

The man claims Villarreal began threatening him and brandishing a gun.

Court records say the man told officers he was scared and thought Villarreal was going to kill him.

There were some tense moments at the mall around this time when people took to social media after hearing reports of a possible active shooter.

Police got calls around 9 p.m. Wednesday. An officer working inside the Dave & Busters was alerted by staff of a suspicious person outside, possibly carrying a gun.

READ MORE: Man with gun sparks scare at Baybrook Mall: police

"As soon as I saw a guy with a gun, I ran," says a witness who didn't want to be identified, who says he and his friend were confronted by someone brandishing a gun.

Villarreal was released on a $50,000 bond Sunday morning. He's currently on probation for a drug charge.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
