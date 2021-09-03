Battleship Texas briefly reopening to guests this weekend

Visitors will be able to go aboard Battleship Texas for Labor Day weekend this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4 and 5, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The foundation says more than 9,000 people visited the ship when it reopened for the first time in almost two years over the Independence Day weekend.
The Foundation also tells ABC13 the battleship is going to head off to the shipyard right after the new year, meaning this will be one of the final opportunities for people to visit.
Guests can purchase tickets at battleshiptexas.org.
Battleship Texas closed to the public in August 2019 to allow for preparation for transportation to a shipyard for extensive repair work.
A few months before the closure, it was announced that the ship was eventually going to be moved to a new docking site. The ship has been docked across the road from the San Jacinto Monument for more than 70 years.
Battleship Texas is the last remaining battleship that participated in both World War I and World War II, according to the department.
