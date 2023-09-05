'It was like a war zone': Neighbors describe aftermath of deadly shooting at Galveston house party

Neighbors describe the chaotic aftermath of a deadly shooting at a party at a rental home in Galveston's west end during Labor Day weekend.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston police identified the two victims who were shot and killed in a house party Sunday morning.

Police confirmed that 20-year-old Jourdan Concepcion of Angleton and 21-year-old Brian Darden of Lake Jackson were killed.

Officers responded to the call at about 1:20 a.m. on Mendocino Drive near Monterey Court. This is in the Pointe San Luis subdivision, just about three miles from San Luis Beach.

They said preliminary information indicates that a fight broke out at the party shortly before the shooting.

Irma Hernandez, a neighbor, said she was sleeping when she heard the gunshots and rushed outside to what she described as a chaotic scene. It's something she hasn't been able to get out of her mind.

"(Partygoers) were running in front of the window, and I started hearing a lot of people crying and screaming. I saw cars everywhere, going back and forth like they were chasing people," she said. "For two days, it's just been in my mind, those voices asking for help."

Ali Gilan, who lives next door, said he didn't come home until later that afternoon. He said he was overwhelmed seeing the heavy police response, his home blocked off for hours, and the aftermath from the scene.

"The scene is pretty gory. The people who passed died on the stairwell, and the blood was just dripping onto the concrete underneath the house," Gilan said. "We saw (medical examiner's office) load up the bodies and take them away. They towed a few cars away as well. It was like a war zone. I'm in disbelief. It's really shocking because something like that doesn't happen here."

RELATED: 2 dead, several injured in shooting at Galveston home during Labor Day weekend party, police say

Friends and family members of the victims who were at the scene Sunday declined to speak to the media. A woman who claimed to be a teacher of some of the partygoers said they were mostly from the Sweeny, West Columbia, and Brazoria areas.

ABC13 spoke to one of the homeowners on Monday, who also declined an interview but confirmed that this was the first time they rented out the house as an Airbnb.

Galveston police said no arrests have been made, and the case remains under investigation. If you have any information, you are urged to contact detectives at (409) 765-3628. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Galveston Crime Stoppers at (409) 763-8477.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.